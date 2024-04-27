Leonard (knee) will be questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks, head coach Tyronn Lue told Joey Linn of SI.com.

Leonard logged 25 minutes in Friday's Game 3 loss, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists, but he didn't look as fluid in his movements as he did in Game 2, where he was able to play 35 minutes while pouring 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. His official status will be determined closer to Sunday's 3.30 p.m. ET tipoff, but if he's ruled out, then Terance Mann and Amir Coffey would be in line to pick up extra minutes.