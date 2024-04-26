Leonard (knee), who is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, was present for the Clippers' morning shootaround, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard returned from a nine-game absence during Tuesday's matchup against Dallas and continues to deal with knee inflammation ahead of Friday's game. However, his presence at shootaround is encouraging, and he appears to be trending in the right direction in the hours leading up to tipoff.