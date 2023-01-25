Leonard ended with 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 victory over the Lakers.

Few teams can beat the Clippers when Leonard and Paul George are at 100 percent, and Tuesday's win was a prime example of the duo's potency. Despite a huge game from LeBron James, Leonard and George got extra help from Norman Powell while building a huge lead that the Lakers could barely cut into. Leonard has been red-hot over his past seven games, averaging 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that span.