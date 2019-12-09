Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Could rest Monday

Coach Doc Rivers hinted after Sunday's 135-119 win over the Wizards that Leonard could be rested Monday at Indiana in the second half of a back-to-back set, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Leonard played 32 minutes in the blowout win, finishing with 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal. While Rivers didn't commit to Leonard sitting Monday, he noted that the Clippers would likely be without one of Leonard or Paul George on Monday. According to Buha, George indicated that he plans on playing Monday, so the implication is that Leonard could get a night off. The reigning NBA Finals MVP also rested for one half of the team's most recent back-to-back set, and he's missed five games this season overall.