Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Could rest Monday
Coach Doc Rivers hinted after Sunday's 135-119 win over the Wizards that Leonard could be rested Monday at Indiana in the second half of a back-to-back set, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Leonard played 32 minutes in the blowout win, finishing with 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal. While Rivers didn't commit to Leonard sitting Monday, he noted that the Clippers would likely be without one of Leonard or Paul George on Monday. According to Buha, George indicated that he plans on playing Monday, so the implication is that Leonard could get a night off. The reigning NBA Finals MVP also rested for one half of the team's most recent back-to-back set, and he's missed five games this season overall.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Off night against Bucks•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Miserable shooting in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 34 points in rout•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Returns to action Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 28 in Tuesday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...