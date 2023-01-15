Leonard registered 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 win over Houston.

Leonard finished one of two Clippers players with 30 or more points, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in Sunday's win. Leonard has scored at least 30 points with five or more rebounds in two of his last three games.