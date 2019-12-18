Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels with 20 points

Leonard provided 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.

Leonard's minutes took a bit of a dip in the second half due to the blowout at hand, but Kawhi still delivered his usual solid contribution when he was on the court. Leonard owners should be warned that another back-to=back is approaching for the Clippers, which means Leonard will likely rest either Saturday's game against the Spurs or the Sunday game against the Thunder.