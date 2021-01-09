Leonard had 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.

Leonard scored more points than he did Wednesday at Golden State, shooting more sufficiently behind the arc but less efficiently overall. The 29-year-old also recorded two turnovers Friday, five less than what he logged in Wednesday's game.