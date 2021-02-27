Leonard had 30 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win at Memphis.

It's been business as usual for Leonard since he returned from a three-game absence earlier this month, and he has scored at least 29 points in four of his last five contests since returning to the court. He's also averaging 7.8 rebounds with 5.0 assists and is shooting 51.1 percent from the field in that five-game span.