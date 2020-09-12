Leonard tallied 36 points (12-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Leonard did everything he could for the Clippers but it wasn't enough as they fell to a dogged Nuggets outfit. Leonard has been simply incredible thus far during the playoffs and continues to build his reputation as arguably the best clutch player in the league. After leading by as much as 16 points, the Clippers now have to prepare for a Game 6 on Sunday as they look to advance to the Conference Finals to face either the Lakers or the Rockets.