Leonard ended Tuesday's 120-110 loss to the 76ers with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Leonard continued to pack the offensive punch for the Clippers, but we should expect a slight decline in his numbers once Paul George gets back up to speed. George logged 29 minutes in his return, but rest games for injury management and limited minutes are both short-term possibilities. The boost in production for Leonard is probably safe for the remainder of the week.