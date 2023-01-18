Leonard ended Tuesday's 120-110 loss to the 76ers with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.
Leonard continued to pack the offensive punch for the Clippers, but we should expect a slight decline in his numbers once Paul George gets back up to speed. George logged 29 minutes in his return, but rest games for injury management and limited minutes are both short-term possibilities. The boost in production for Leonard is probably safe for the remainder of the week.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 30 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team with 24 points•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Stellar with 33 points, four steals•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Does heavy lifting in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Starting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report•