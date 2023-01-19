Leonard (rest) isn't on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard sat out Wednesday against the Jazz due to injury management in the second half of a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action for Friday's matchup. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 28.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes per game.