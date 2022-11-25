Leonard (ankle) is out Friday against the Nuggets.
Leonard will sit out a second straight game due to a sprained right ankle -- his 15th absence of the season. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also shelved, more minutes should remain available for Norman Powell, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Looks rusty in return•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Available, starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out Thursday•