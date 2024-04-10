Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard will miss a sixth straight game due to right knee inflammation. Joining him on the sideline will be Paul George (knee) and James Harden (foot), while Russell Westbrook (hand) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) are questionable. Leonard has only two more chances to suit up this season -- Friday against Utah and Sunday versus Houston.