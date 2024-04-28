Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks and will be sidelined indefinitely, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, Leonard missed the Clippers' Game 1 win, which allowed Amir Coffey to draw a start. The superstar returned for Game 2 and posted 15 points (7-17 FG), seven rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during the loss. He played only 25 minutes during Los Angeles Game 3 loss and finished with nine points (4-7 FG) and nine rebounds. Clippers president Lawrence Frank said shutting Leonard down was a move the organization made to ensure Leonard's future health, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.