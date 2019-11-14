Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out vs. Pelicans
Leonard will not play Thursday against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers will give Leonard the night off after he played 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal. Paul George, who is set to make his season debut Thursday, should soak up a good chunk of Leonard's usage.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...