Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out vs. Pelicans

Leonard will not play Thursday against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will give Leonard the night off after he played 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal. Paul George, who is set to make his season debut Thursday, should soak up a good chunk of Leonard's usage.