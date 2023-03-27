Leonard (face) is probable for Monday's game against Chicago, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard suffered a facial contusion in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Pelicans, but he avoided a concussion and will likely be able to suit up despite the injury Monday. Over his last four outings, he's averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.