Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Bulls due to a left groin injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is questionable along with James Harden (shoulder) and Paul George (knee), so the Clippers have the potential to be shorthanded. More clarity on everyone's status figures to come closer to tipoff Saturday. Amir Coffey would presumably be the prime beneficiary should Leonard be unable to play.
