Leonard (knee) recently received an injection to aid in his recovery, and there is "cautious optimism" that he'll be ready for Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday.

Leonard was unavailable for the Clippers' final eight games of the regular season due to right knee inflammation. He returned to practice Monday but hasn't yet been cleared for 5-on-5 drills. The Clippers will likely wait to see how his knee responds to his recent treatment before determining his status for the start of postseason play Sunday, but even if he isn't cleared for Game 1, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return sometime during the Clippers' first-round series.