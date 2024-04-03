Leonard (knee) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to right knee soreness. Norman Powell will likely draw another start in his absence. Leonard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Jazz.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 23 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 29 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big late against Sixers•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ties for team lead with 26 points•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 20 points in loss•