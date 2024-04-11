Leonard (knee) will not play Friday against the Jazz.
Leonard will miss his seventh game in a row Friday. He'll have only one game left in the regular season to potentially return, and that is Sunday against the Rockets. For now, fantasy managers should consider Leonard as questionable for that contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out again Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday and Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out until at least Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out against Denver•