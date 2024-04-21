Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

In an ominous harkening back to last year's playoffs, Leonard will miss time with a right knee injury. After tearing his meniscus in 2022-23's first-round matchup versus Phoenix, the Clippers' 1-0 series advantage quickly turned into a 1-4 gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Suns. Leonard, who's current diagnosis is right knee inflammation, will need to have his status monitored in advance of Game 2 on Tuesday.