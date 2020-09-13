Leonard had 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Sunday's Game 6 loss to the Nuggets.

Leonard and Paul George combined for 58 points, but it wasn't enough as the Nuggets mounted a second-half comeback for the second time in three days. Leonard did not have his most efficient night from the floor, but he did drill three three-pointers, while hitting six of seven free throw attempts.