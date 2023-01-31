Leonard (knee) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard sat out Sunday against Cleveland due to right knee injury management but will be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.