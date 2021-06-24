Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old didn't travel to Phoenix for the first two games of the Western Conference Finals and remains sidelined with the series shifting to Los Angeles. The specifics of Leonard's knee injury officially remain unclear, though he seems unlikely to be available for the Clippers anytime soon. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson should continue to handle increased workloads in his absence.