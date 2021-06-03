Leonard closed with 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard finally cooled off as the Clippers fell to the Mavericks despite once again having the home-court advantage. He has been spectacular thus far in the series and given what we know about his resilience, he should be poised to turn things around on Friday when the Clippers travel back to Dallas for what is a must-win game.