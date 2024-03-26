Leonard produced 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-116 loss to the Pacers.

Leonard and fellow superstar Paul George both posted 26 points in the loss, with Leonard going 11-for-18 from the field to George's 12-for-18 mark. The healthy and efficient scoring efforts weren't enough to prevent the reeling Clippers from dropping their fifth straight home game, however, as no other starter scored more than 11 for Los Angeles. Team success aside, Leonard has been thriving of late, posting 20-plus points in seven straight contests and averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.7 minutes during that span.