Leonard produced 36 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 131-126 victory over the Spurs.

Taking on one of his former teams, Leonard turned in his second-best fantasy performance of the season, with only his 33-point, nine-rebound, four-assist and four-steal outing against the Mavericks on Jan. 10 topping it. Leonard is likely to notice a slight downturn in his fantasy value moving forward now that Paul George is healthy again after a recent five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but fantasy managers that fretted Leonard's days as an elite player might be over can take solace in his recent form. Over his last six games, Leonard is averaging 29.8 points, 6.3 boards, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 36.3 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.