Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Unloads on Dallas in win
Leonard recorded 36 points (12-29 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.
With co-star Paul George (hamstring) sidelined yet again, Leonard absorbed some extra usage on offense and tied a career high by reaching 30 points for the sixth consecutive outing. While he supplied his usual strong defensive numbers, his trend of an efficient shooting came to an end after he had converted at 55.8 and 42.9 percent clips from the field and three-point range, respectively, over the prior five games. Given the big minutes Leonard played Tuesday, he'll likely be held out for rest purposes Wednesday in Atlanta.
