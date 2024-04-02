Leonard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to right knee soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Youngmisuk notes that the soreness popped up during Sunday's win over the Hornets, but Leonard wasn't listed on the Clippers' initial injury report for Tuesday. The issue appears minor, and coach Tyronn Lue expressed optimism about Leonard's availability for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets. In Leonard's absence, Norman Powell will move into the starting lineup.