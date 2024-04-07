Leonard (knee) will not play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
This will be the fourth straight game on the sidelines for Leonard. The Clippers haven't revealed many details about Leonard's latest setback, and coach Tyronn Lue wasn't willing to go into specifics during his last press conference. Leonard's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Suns.
