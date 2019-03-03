Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Upgraded to questionable
Mbah a Moute (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
It's possible Mbah a Moute will make his first appearance since the fourth game of the season. The veteran has essentially been day-to-day the whole year with left knee soreness, and the team has provided little in terms of updates on his condition. More information may arrive when the Clippers participate in pregame activities.
