Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play in Thursday's Game 2 against Oklahoma City due to a left knee issue.
The Rockets picked up the veteran forward in July, but he only appeared in three seeding games and logged just 25 total minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Easing in after COVID-19 diagnosis•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could arrive in bubble Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not yet in Orlando•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Entering bubble this week•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to join Houston•
-
Luc Mbah a Moute: Waived by Clippers•