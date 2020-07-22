Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Mbah a Moute (undisclosed) has been cleared to travel and could arrive to the NBA's bubble in Orlando as soon as Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Mbah a Moute quickly passes through all health-related protocols once he goes into a brief quarantine after landing Orlando, he should be ready to practice with the team at some point over the weekend. After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season and only being added to the Houston roster earlier this month as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha (opt out), Mbah a Moute may be rustier than most players in Orlando. Nonetheless, if he's back practicing in the next few days, he'll likely be available to the Rockets in a depth role for their first seeding game July 31 against the Mavericks.