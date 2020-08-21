Mbah a Moute (knee) is out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder.
A knee injury will keep Mbah a Moute sidelined, and he has yet to play in the series. That said, the Rockets are up 2-0, so they might not need his presence.
