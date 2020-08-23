Mbah a Moute (knee) will remain out for Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder.
The veteran is still nursing a knee injury that will keep him from a fourth straight game to begin the playoffs. He was brought on as an extra depth piece prior to the restart.
