Morris has cleared 15 points in each of his last six appearances, averaging 21.7 over that stretch while chipping in 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers and 1.2 assists in 31.8 minutes.

The 31-year-old has benefited mainly from the absence of Kawhi Leonard (foot) -- who has missed five of those games -- but Morris got a boost in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies with Paul George sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set. He came through with 25 points (on a season-high 19 shots) in the 117-105 victory while going 4-for-6 from three-point range. While his usage will take a hit when George likely returns Friday in Houston, Morris should remain a capable No. 2 option on offense with Leonard expected to remain out for at least one more week. Morris is worthy of rostering in fantasy leagues where managers are looking for help in the scoring and three-pointers categories.