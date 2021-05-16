Morris won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder due to rest, Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reports.
Morris will rest in the regular season finale to get ready for the playoffs. Luke Kennard is garnering the start and should see an increased role Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Scores efficient 15 points•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Scores 22 points in win•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Decent scoring output in loss•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Struggles from field Monday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Late scratch Friday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Fills scoring void with Leonard out•