Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Second straight strong performance
Kabengele totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 87-75 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Sunday.
The 2019 first-round pick put together his second strong effort in as many summer league games, checking in as the top scorer on the Clippers for the night. Kabengele is averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 block across 26.0 minutes over his first two contests in the desert while gaining some valuable playing time in anticipation of his first NBA training camp.
