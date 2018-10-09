Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Could practice Monday
Coach Doc Rivers is optimistic that Teodosic (hamstring) will practice Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Teodosic has been nursing a hamstring issue but appears close to a return. If he manages to participate in practice Monday, the Clippers plan on giving him some minutes Tuesday against Denver.
