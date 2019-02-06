Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out Thursday
Teodosic will not play in Thursday's game against the Pacers due to personal reasons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The circumstances surrounding Teodosic's absence aren't clear, but given that the point guard has been out of the team's rotation for most of the season, his absence won't have an impact on Thursday night's game plan.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Inactive in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Planning return to Europe•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Back in action off bench•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Plays 15 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Could practice Monday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...