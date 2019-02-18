Milos Teodosic: Playing for Serbian national team
Teodosic won't sign with an NBA or foreign team for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and will instead play two games for the Serbian national team before getting an early start on his offseason, Nikola Stojkovic of MozzartSport.com reports.
Teodosic previously suggested months ago that he planned to return to Europe after his NBA obligations were fulfilled. The Clippers granted him an early release from his contract by cutting him in the aftermath of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, so it's not surprising that he doesn't intend to pursue any further opportunities at the NBA level. Instead, he'll return to his home country for international competition before likely looking to land a deal somewhere in Europe ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Milos Teodosic: Being waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Inactive in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Planning return to Europe•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Back in action off bench•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Plays 15 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...