Teodosic won't sign with an NBA or foreign team for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and will instead play two games for the Serbian national team before getting an early start on his offseason, Nikola Stojkovic of MozzartSport.com reports.

Teodosic previously suggested months ago that he planned to return to Europe after his NBA obligations were fulfilled. The Clippers granted him an early release from his contract by cutting him in the aftermath of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, so it's not surprising that he doesn't intend to pursue any further opportunities at the NBA level. Instead, he'll return to his home country for international competition before likely looking to land a deal somewhere in Europe ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.