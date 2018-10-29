Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Back in action off bench
Teodosic played 11 minutes off the bench in Sunday's blowout win over the Wizards.
Teodosic missed the first four games of the year with a hamstring issue, but he returned to action Friday in Houston and got some run in Sunday's blowout. The Clippers have a surplus of point guards, but the second-year guard should still be able to carve out reserve minutes behind Patrick Beverley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ultimately, though, he'll struggle to be fantasy-relevant in his current role.
