Milos Teodosic: Being waived by Clippers
The Clippers intend to waive Teodosic (personal) on Thursday, league sources tell Eurohoops.net.
Teodosic hasn't appeared in a game for the Clippers since Dec. 15 and had stated his desire to return to Europe when his contract expires this offseason, so it's not surprising that Los Angeles has elected to part ways with the veteran point guard. Though his foray into the NBA didn't go according to plan, Teodosic is expected to garner significant interest if he chooses to return overseas as anticipated.
