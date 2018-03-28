Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Exits Tuesday's game with sore foot
Teodosic is dealing with a sore left plantar fascia and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Teodosic was off to a very strong start during Tuesday's contest, posting 13 points (4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes before halftime. However, it appears he re-aggravated a previous injury and will now miss the rest of the game. It's the same foot that caused Teodosic to miss 22 games earlier this season, so this is certainly a concerning situation moving forward. Tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, but with it being the second night of a back-to-back set, there's a decent chance Teodosic will be held out.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores 15 points in start•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Fizzles in Sunday's start•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Gets start Sunday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores only three points in narrow loss•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Playing reserve role Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...