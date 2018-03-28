Teodosic is dealing with a sore left plantar fascia and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Teodosic was off to a very strong start during Tuesday's contest, posting 13 points (4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes before halftime. However, it appears he re-aggravated a previous injury and will now miss the rest of the game. It's the same foot that caused Teodosic to miss 22 games earlier this season, so this is certainly a concerning situation moving forward. Tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, but with it being the second night of a back-to-back set, there's a decent chance Teodosic will be held out.