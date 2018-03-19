Teodosic will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of CluthPoints reports.

Doc Rivers has elected to switch up his team's rotation for Sunday's game, sending Lou Williams to bench in favor of Teodosic. Even with the start, Teodosic is still expected to play his regular dose of 25-to-30 minutes against Portland.

