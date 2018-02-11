Teodosic (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Lucas Hann of ClipsNation.com reports.

Teodosic has sat out the last two games due to lingering soreness in his right foot, leaving Austin Rivers -- who is two games back from an 18-game absence -- to take over as the starting point guard. Despite his prolonged absence, Rivers has averaged 33 minutes a contest the past two games to go along with 13.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds, and will likely continue to see a similar workload until Teodosic returns. Look for an official decision on his status to be made either after Monday morning shootaround or just before tip.