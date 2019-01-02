Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles off bench
Harrell tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
Harrell checked in behind only Lou Williams in second-unit scoring, while his rebounding tally led the Clippers overall. It was a signature line for the energetic big man, whose elite 25.7 Player Efficiency Rating speaks to the impressive production he churns out on a per-minute basis. Harrell has been particularly proficient on the offensive end of late, hitting or exceeding the 20-point mark in three of his past four games while shooting over 60.0 percent in six of the last seven contests overall. Moreover, although he was blanked in the steals category Tuesday, Harrell was coming off a three-game streak of multiple swipes and is also averaging a career-best 1.4 blocks per game -- supplemental contributions that are helping to boost his already solid fantasy stock across all formats.
