Powell won't start Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Surprisingly, Powell won't be part fo the first unit Wednesday despite the absences of James Harden (foot), Paul George (knee), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Russell Westbrook (hand). Despite his reserve status, expect Powell to see plenty of work for the shorthanded Clippers.
