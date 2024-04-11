Powell received a DNP-Coach's Decision for Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Suns
Powell and Ivica Zubac got the night off after the Clippers were officially locked into the Western Conference's fourth seed in the playoffs shortly before tipoff. Considering Powell hasn't been on the injury report since March 24, fantasy managers can safely chalk his absence up to a rest day and expect him to be back Friday against the Jazz.
