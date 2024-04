Powell is not in the starting lineup to face the Nuggets on Thursday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Powell made a spot start Tuesday, registering 17 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in a loss to the Kings, but he'll head back to his regular bench role here. P.J. Tucker will get the starting nod here, presumably to deal with the physical frontcourt of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.